

Andrea Nguyen, lower left, with her siblings and mother, middle front, in April 1975, right before they fled Saigon. (Family Photo)

Only the GPS and lunch made Mom pause the conversation. “I packed dumplings,” she announced. At a rest stop, she revealed individually packed banh khuc, snowball-size sticky rice dumplings filled with mung beans, fried shallot and porky nubbins. She’d resteamed them before leaving the house, knowing that they’d stay soft and warm until our midday break. We were driving in December from my parents’ home in San Clemente, Calif., to Las Vegas, where my dad was scheduled to receive medical treatment.

A chilly wind swirled all around us as we sat in the car nibbling away, using airline-size metal forks purchased from a thrift shop. “They’re dainty, reusable and perfect for travel,” she explained.

The scene might seem surreal to some, but it was typical of the hyphenated foodways that defined our family for more than 40 years. Just as good as ones I’ve had in Vietnam, Mom’s dumplings featured a jade-colored dough prepared from fresh spinach and Japanese rice flour milled in California, American work-arounds that didn’t compromise Vietnamese integrity.

Born in the 1930s in northern Vietnam, Tuyet Thi Nguyen has had a life defined by displacement, diaspora and determination. Cooking and feeding people were a coping strategy. For our family’s escape from Saigon to America in 1975, she carried a handbag containing a survival kit of family photos (reminders of our roots), instant noodle packages (for our inevitable hunger) and a handwritten recipe notebook (so we could savor familiar flavors).

That notebook seeded my cookbook-writing interests, and her endless parade of homemade food kick-started my love of eating. She also gave me my first cooking lesson (rice). Ask me who inspired my food career, and I'll immediately respond that it's my mom.



Tuyet Thi Nguyen, the author’s mother, in her sewing room in the late 1970s or early 1980s. (Family Photo)

But Mom’s culinary diligence and fervor came with a heaping cup’s worth of control. To ensure that the rice was sufficiently rinsed, she made 10-year-old me count the four rinses aloud before inspecting the water clarity. She routinely barked out orders so my sisters and I would prep and present food to her specifications. Precision and propriety were key in her household.

Mom, now 83, has thankfully mellowed a bit. As my career has evolved, we’ve become food pals, regularly sharing tips and recipes. “I have a different relationship with each of my children,” she noted.

She talked nearly nonstop for the 4½-hour drive, briefing me on family gossip as we made our way through the suburbs into the desert. Her memory remained sharp, like a tape recorder. In Vietnam, she worked in logistics for the U.S. Agency for International Development and is amazing with details and organizing information.

Settling in the States involved preserving her culinary DNA. Working the phone lines, she and her friends traded insights on using locally available ingredients and tools to prepare charcuterie for banh mi, steamed rice noodle rolls called banh cuon, noodle soups like pho and bun bo Hue, and festive foods like banh chung Tet sticky rice cakes. As the Vietnamese-American approaches gelled, she wrote down recipes and meticulously filed them. She also perused bootleg copies of cookbooks published in Vietnam.

She’s socially conservative (she’s had the same Viet lady hairdo for more than 50 years) but eager to explore the unfamiliar. After we dropped off my dad for his treatment, I wanted to check out a handcrafted Chinese noodle shop, and Mom was game. We were seated at the counter, but soon she was standing by a kitchen viewing window, mesmerized by the cooks pulling, twisting and slapping dough into skinny chewy noodles.

“They work the dough about a dozen times,” she said later, as though she planned to make the noodles herself. My mom taught herself to cook well by learning from others and practicing a lot. She remembers all the people who taught her something new and lasting, like the work colleague she targeted in 1955 for a lemongrass-y beef stew recipe that’s been a family favorite ever since.



Braised Short Ribs With Star Anise and Lemon Grass; see recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

A sense of duty and showmanship fueled her desire to bridge culinary and cultural divides. When my father was a provincial governor in Vietnam during the early 1960s, official state dinners were part of Mom’s first-lady duties. “I had to have command of Vietnamese, Chinese and French food. Plus I had to do public events. I was young and scared at first, but I did it,” she recounted one night. “Figuring things out on my own was like finding my way from pitch darkness into light. Vietnamese cuisine is just as good as any other.”

America’s bounty of butter and flour led her to perfect puff pastry from “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” (Mom refers to Julia Child as “Julie”). She deployed the pastry for Viet-Franco pâté chaud, savory hand pies filled with pork and cognac that we ate for breakfast, as well as her version of Paul Bocuse’s legendary truffle soup, a wowza dish that she offered to special guests. The elegant jade bracelets on her wrist belied her skills in cleaning barnacle-laden conch, subduing feisty crabs and fashioning intricate Chinese moon cakes.

When we visited Las Vegas’s International Marketplace, a warehouse space devoted to global foods and cookware, she spotted live blood clams. “I haven’t seen those since Vietnam!” she gleefully said. If I could, I would have bought a bunch for her to cook up.

Novel foods don’t appeal. For instance, spying bottles of Sriracha ketchup, she snarkily commented, “Why not mix your own?”

Before leaving Vegas, she suggested we buy banh mi for the drive home. It was a light lunch, and she later took me to dinner at a Chinese restaurant, where she ordered roast duck. I’d never dined alone with my mom.

Initially, she used chopsticks to grab the bone-in duck, but that proved unwieldy for eating. I reminded her that she’d told me long ago to enjoy food with gusto and grace. With that in mind, we used our fingers to gingerly pick up the duck and polish off every bit.

Nguyen is the author of five cookbooks, including “The Pho Cookbook” (Ten Speed Press, 2017), which won a James Beard Foundation Award. She lives in Northern California.