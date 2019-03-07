

Celery Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing; get the recipe, below. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Celery had long languished as an underrated vegetable until it suddenly became Instagram-famous for completely unsubstantiated claims about magical healing properties. Never mind all that and enjoy it for what it is: an accessible, good-for-you vegetable that deserves to be brought out of the background and onto center stage.

Celery offers so many more culinary possibilities than you probably imagine — it is wonderful braised or stir-fried, for example, and it totally pops as a cool, crisp base for a winter salad.

This recipe plays the mild, juicy crunch of the vegetable against a creamy, pungent blue cheese dressing made more healthful by swapping out some of the typical mayonnaise with yogurt, which also adds a lovely light tang. Sliced radishes and flecks of fresh chives add color and flavor, resulting in a simple salad with an elegance that belies its humble ingredients. It is destined to be in your repertoire well after celery’s 15 minutes of fame has passed.