In this Friday, May 3, 2019 photo, Laura Boll-Peifer, a holistic health and running coach, poses for a portrait in her office in West Orange, N.J. She says her specialty is helping people achieve the goals they set for themselves and that dietitians are better suited to handle medical conditions like eating disorders or high cholesterol. But she was reluctant about introducing a dietary licensing law in her state. “It’s just so hard to know where to draw the lines,” she said. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A lawsuit in Florida highlights the confusion around dietitians and health coaches, and how their qualifications differ.

A federal court is expected to rule on a lawsuit by Heather Del Castillo. When she lived in California, she offered tips on natural eating as a health coach. But in Florida, the title didn’t qualify her to give nutrition advice.

She says her free speech rights were violated.

Health coaches like Del Castillo can get certificates from a variety of programs, but the title doesn’t have a consistent meaning and anyone can use it. Registered dietitians complete months of supervised practice, pass a national exam and take continuing education courses.

State laws vary. A few have no rules, while others require licenses only if people want to use titles such as “dietitian” or “nutritionist.”

