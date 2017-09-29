Exceptional Excellent Very Good



Cotes-du-Rhone may be an ideal all-purpose red wine: It’s great to sip by itself, and it pairs beautifully with a wide variety of foods, from braised chicken and beef to hearty grilled meats. The Chateau de Marjolet 2015 is outstanding, and a terrific value at just $15. This week’s recommendations include two lighter reds from Italy and France, an Oregon pinot noir and a flowery, fruity white from Armenia.

GREAT VALUE

Chateau de Marjolet Cotes-du-Rhone 2015

Rhone Valley, France, $15

Blended from Grenache and syrah, this is a quintessential Rhone wine: deep and savory, with a sense of mountain air, sea breeze and wild herbs. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.

Distributed by Lanterna: Available in the District at Cork & Fork; on the list at Le Chat Noir, Le Grenier, Marvin, Pennsylvania 6. Available in Maryland at Chesapeake Wine Co., Spirits of Mt. Vernon and Wine Source in Baltimore, Shawan Liquors in Hunt Valley; on the list at 49 West Coffeehouse, Wine Bar & Gallery, Level Small Plates Lounge and Red Red Wine Bar in Annapolis, Barrett’s Grill in Hunt Valley, Cultured in Baltimore, Pure Wine Bar in Ellicott City.

Ca’La Bionda Valpolicella 2016

Veneto, Italy, $19

Tart cherries, plums and boysenberries, with hints of wood smoke, black olive and mint — in other words, a bright, delicious, food-friendly wine. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Quincy Liquor, Rodman’s, Wagshal’s Deli; on the list at All Souls, Circle Bistro, Dish + Drinks, Free State. Available in Maryland at Cheers & Spirits in Arnold, Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park; on the list at the Happy Grape and Parts & Labor in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese and Streets Market and Cafe in Arlington, Libbie Market in Richmond, Mom’s Apple Pie in Occoquan, Unwined (Alexandria), Whole Foods Market (Alexandria, Arlington, Tysons); on the list at Trattoria Villagio in Clifton.

Domaine Jacques Rouzé Grappes Chateaumeillant 2014

Loire Valley, France, $20

This is a wine for curious vinophiles — it hails from an obscure district of the Loire Valley in France and is made from an equal blend of pinot noir and gamay. It is light in color and body, with bright cherry and berry fruit and a rather lengthy finish. If you want dark and deep, don’t go here. But if you crave food-friendly acidity and something different, this is for you. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Simon N Cellars: Available in Virginia at Tastings of Charlottesville, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview).

GREAT VALUE

Van Ardi White Dry Wine 2016

Armenia, $15

This is a delightful, flowery white wine, made from two hard-to-pronounce grape varieties: Kangun and Rkatsiteli. You can expect aromas of jasmine and honeysuckle, with tropical fruit flavors of star fruit and mango, with a dash of fun. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by G&B: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, MacArthur Beverages, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring, the Wine Harvest (Potomac).

Wild Hills Pinot Noir 2015

Willamette Valley, Ore., $16

Good pinot noir is tough to find under $20, but the Wild Hills delivers with dark cherry fruit and a slight woodsy note to give it complexity. This is the quaffable side of Oregon pinot, without pretensions. ABV: 13.8 percent.

Distributed by Country Vintner: On the list in the District at Bangkok Joe’s, La Tomate, Notti Bianche, Silver, Tico. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Bradley Food & Beverage and Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda, Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring, Rodman’s (White Flint); on the list at Botanero in Rockville, Silver in Bethesda. On the list in Virginia at Brabo in Alexandria, the Brew Shop and William Jeffrey’s Tavern in Arlington, King Street Oyster Bar and Magnolias in Leesburg, PJ Mulligans in Herndon, Trio in Falls Church.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.