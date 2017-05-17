

Sorghum Salad With Cucumber, Cilantro and Cumin Seed; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Sorghum, a whole grain that has been a staple food in Africa and India for centuries, is finally getting its moment on the American table.

It is well suited for our modern world because it is highly nutritious with a mildly nutty flavor, it’s gluten-free and it’s easy to grow even in drought conditions. You cook it for about 45 minutes, just like you would brown rice, in water (or broth) until it is tender. It makes a nice change of pace for pilafs and other hot grain dishes, and you can also pop the raw grain the same way you do with corn kernels!

Cooked sorghum is also amenable to being chilled for use in salads like this one , which takes its flavor cues from Indian cuisine, with toasted and crushed cumin seed, cucumber, fresh cilantro leaves and lime. The dish pairs with anything you might be tossing on the grill this time of year, and will hold up well at a cookout or picnic. Think of it as an easy, tasty invitation to explore this “new” ancient grain.

