We like to keep one can (at least!) of oil-packed tuna in our cupboards, for quick, pantry-friendly cooking. Here are eight ways to use it, from our Recipe Finder.

Tuna, Dill and Garlic Pasta With Hazelnuts, pictured above. This seven-ingredient recipe gets a delightful crunch from the nuts. Feel free to swap out the dill for other herbs you may have on hand.



Linguine and Tuna With Spicy Orange Sauce. Ready in 20 minutes or less.



Israeli Couscous and Tuna Salad. A keeper from Ina Garten.



Sweet Pepper and Tuna Crostini. Perfect for summer’s sweet peppers.



Dorie Greenspan’s Warm Fusilli French Riviera Style. A pasta-meets-Niçoise salad of sorts. You can serve it at room temperature, too.



Tuna Spinach Tortas. These are handy to keep stashed in the freezer.



Turkey Tonnato. No cooking here. The sauce is also delicious served as a dip for snap peas.



Salade Nicoise With Mango Dressing. Bright and healthful, with a creamy, dreamy dressing.