

Pork Broccolini and Kimchi Stir-Fry; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Jarred kimchi, available in the refrigerated sections of most large grocery stores, might be one of the ultimate healthful convenience foods. It instantly adds a kick of tangy, pungent, spicy flavor as well as nutrition, particularly because as a fermented food it is a source of gut-friendly probiotics — good bacteria that are not only good for digestive health but also help the immune system in general.

Flavorwise, this staple of Korean cuisine can be transforming when you layer it on a simple sandwich, use it as topping for a grain bowl or fold it into a taco. And, as showcased in the accompanying recipe, it immediately revs up the seasoning of a stir-fry so you can pare down the overall ingredient list and still get big, bold flavor.

After browning lean strips of pork (you could substitute chicken breast or beef sirloin) you stir-fry onion and broccolini until they are charred a bit and softened. (Broccolini is especially convenient here because there is no need to blanch it.) Then garlic and ginger hit the pan before a slurry of broth, cornstarch and soy sauce is poured in to create a lovely, thickened sauce. The kimchi goes in toward the end — just to warm it though gently — because cooking it too long would destroy the good bacteria in it. A dash of hot sauce and sprinkle of fresh scallions provide a finishing punch.

There is not much prep to do for this dish overall, but be sure to have all of it done before you start cooking. This dish comes together very quickly, making it an ideal weeknight dinner.