This wine is a bit of an outlier: The producer is in Chablis, at the northern end of Burgundy, where chardonnay excels with taut acidity and a stony, mineral character from the Kimmeridgien chalk soils, a geologic base that stretches through Champagne and westward into southern England. The vines producing this wine average 15 years in age, which is still young by French standards. The wine is soft, low in acid and a bit high in alcohol for white Burgundy. But it is rich in fleshy, ripe stone fruit flavors of peach, nectarine and apricot. I nearly dismissed it on first impression because of its low obvious acidity, but with each sip I noticed impressive backbone and structure holding the wine together. In cooler vintages, when the grapes are not so overripe, this wine should excel. ABV: 14.5 percent.