Legado del Moncayo Garnacha 2019
Campo de Borja, Spain, $12
Campo de Borja is known for inexpensive, delicious garnacha, a prototype juicy, fun red wine, and this gorgeous, gulpable example shows why. Unencumbered by oak, it simply tastes of fruit — think cherry, blackberry, boysenberry and plum. There must also be smiles inside, because it’s difficult to taste it without breaking into a wide one. The winery also produces a fine garnacha called Montaña from older vines that is aged in oak for several months. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent.
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio 2019
Valdadige, Italy, $12
From the mountains of northern Italy, this bargain pinot grigio is an ideal summer sipper, predinner quaff or partner to lighter brunches. Look for flavors of lemon and lime, with hints of nectarine and an appealing herbal finish. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Gvantsa's Wine Otskhanuri Sapere 2019
Imereti, Georgia, $28
This juicy red is for curious and adventurous wine lovers. Georgia lays claim to being the birthplace of wine, as some of the oldest archaeological evidence of viticulture has been found there. Made from an obscure local grape and aged underground in traditional clay vessels known as qvevri, this wine may challenge your preconceptions of what red wine should be. It offers spicy fruit of red berries and pomegranate, with pronounced acidity wine lovers call “crunchy,” and some volatile acidity that lifts the aromas and adds an edgy vibe to the finish. Fascinating and delicious. ABV: 13 percent.
Imported by Georgian Wine House of Greater Washington: Available in the District at Batch 13, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Maydan, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Reveler’s Hour, Supra, Wardman Wines.
Jean-Marc Brocard Bourgogne Chardonnay Kimmeridgien 2019
Burgundy, France, $28
This wine is a bit of an outlier: The producer is in Chablis, at the northern end of Burgundy, where chardonnay excels with taut acidity and a stony, mineral character from the Kimmeridgien chalk soils, a geologic base that stretches through Champagne and westward into southern England. The vines producing this wine average 15 years in age, which is still young by French standards. The wine is soft, low in acid and a bit high in alcohol for white Burgundy. But it is rich in fleshy, ripe stone fruit flavors of peach, nectarine and apricot. I nearly dismissed it on first impression because of its low obvious acidity, but with each sip I noticed impressive backbone and structure holding the wine together. In cooler vintages, when the grapes are not so overripe, this wine should excel. ABV: 14.5 percent.
Tevza Shavkapito 2019
Kartli, Georgia, $24
The label describes this red wine from another indigenous Georgian grape variety as “crazy alive.” The label fits — this wine, aged in clay qvevri, is a bit all over the place. It darts left, then right on your palate, with juicy black cherry flavor one moment, spicy plum the next. It didn’t really settle down and come together for me until two days after I opened it. The exploration was delicious. ABV: 13 percent.
Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
