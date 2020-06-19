And the way wineries were selling their wines was changing rapidly. Just as restaurants “pivoted” to takeout and delivery orders, and retailers of all stripes to curbside pickup and e-commerce, wineries were exploiting new sales channels to get their wines to market. And consumer habits were changing as a response to the pandemic, too — SVB analyst Rob McMillan, the most prominent crystal-ball gazer of American wine’s future market prospects, heralded the return of the family meal, as working couples who now work at home no longer have to commute or meet at restaurants for some time together. Now, they clock off at 5 p.m. and cook dinner. With wine.

But the situation is not all rosy. Statistics and sales figures give a simplistic view that belies the stresses felt by wineries, importers and retailers throughout the wine industry.

I reported here about the initial surge in direct-to-consumer sales immediately after the pandemic hit, as well as how retailers were adapting with deliveries and curbside pickup.

Small wineries and importers felt the impact early. Independent wineries and small, specialty importers that depend on restaurant sales found themselves fighting to stay afloat.

Some of these businesses still may not survive, even as the country tentatively begins to lift coronavirus restrictions. Others find themselves tearing up their business plans and adapting to circumstances as they can.

Matt Bonanno found himself adapting in unexpected ways. As he prepared to bottle his 2018 BonAnno Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon at a custom crush facility in Rutherford, Calif., “in the middle of this whole mess,” he decided to change plans. He had 8,000 cases worth of wine, about 70 percent of which would have been slated for restaurants in good times. That market was now shuttered by government decree, and it was clear that reopening would be a slow process. So he decided to siphon off 2,500 cases’ worth of wine to create a new label aimed at the retail market. He called it Four Suits, after a deck of playing cards, and priced it to sell at retail for considerably less than his BonAnno label.

“The margin’s not what I would like it to be, but I would like to make a little money and turn my inventory over, as well,” Bonanno told me in a phone interview.

To make the best of the stay-at-home situation, Bonanno enlisted his wife, a marketing professional, and their daughters, ages 11 and 12, to consult on the label design for his new brand. He hopes to sell it in Costco and Whole Foods Market stores for about $13 a bottle. That’s a bargain for a Napa cabernet. Perhaps we will be treasure hunting.

Bonanno also made the wise choice to increase his emphasis this year on online sales. While still a tiny part of his revenue stream, online sales have increased dramatically, he says.

The pandemic may be accentuating wine market trends of the past several years, says Thomas Vogele, owner and winemaker of Luke Wines in Washington state’s Columbia Valley. The consolidation of wineries as Gallo, Constellation, the Wine Group and Delicato gobble up brands; the similar constriction of the distribution channel as a few companies control as much as 60 percent of the market; and the homogenization of the retail channel as chain stores build their dominance have created a market fraught with peril for smaller producers. The current situation is tightening the squeeze.

“Wineries that do the bulk of their business in chain retailers are probably doing cartwheels over this situation,” Vogele says. “Any brand that built their business around doing business with the chains is probably doing well.”

Vogele had made retail a part of his sales channel, so he feels confident he can weather the storm. Overall sales had been increasing 80 percent a year and now are flat, “but I’ll take that,” he says.

“I hope that once the pandemic is over and we can truly get back to a new normal, that the on-premise restaurant trade — especially the family-owned, small bistro-type accounts — come roaring back,” he says.