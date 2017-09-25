

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Hearty winter squash, such as butternut and acorn, make for good meatless eating. Here are seven ways to go, from our archives.

Butternut Squash and Caramelized Onion Pizza, pictured above. Use a store-bought crust or make your own.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Squash With Chickpeas, Kale, Pomegranate and Tahini Dressing. With a nice combination of flavors and textures. We could also see this packed into pitas for a to-go lunch.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Roasted Squash With Pumpkin Seed Mole. You’ll probably have extra mole left over, but it keeps for up to one week in the refrigerator (or up to three months frozen).



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Butternut Squash Farinata. The squash adds heft to this savory Italian chickpea pancake.



(Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Roasted Squash Sandwich. With apple slices, arugula, fresh ricotta and a smidge of apple butter.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Squash With Chile Yogurt and Cilantro Sauce. The sweet-spicy sauce is good on a number of things.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Grilled Squash With Mint-Pomegranate Pesto. Pan-charring roasted squash bring out its complex flavors. Use the leftover pesto on pasta, toast or, for meat-eaters, over fish or grilled chicken.