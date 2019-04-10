

Golden Grilled Chicken With Tomato-Peanut Chutney; get the recipe, below. (Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

This dish taps enticing Indian flavors to elevate humble grilled chicken to a supremely tasty weeknight meal. The chicken breast, seasoned with a simple spice rub of ground cumin, coriander and turmeric, gets a lovely, earthy flavor and stunning golden hue.

But the real star is the accompanying chutney. To make it, simmer a can of tomatoes with savory onion, ginger and mustard seed, along with sweet dried apricots and honey. Add a splash of vinegar for a balancing tang, and some peanuts for richness and crunch. Once cooked down, the chutney gets whirred in a food processor until it is spoon-ably smooth but still retains some texture. The simmer time for the chutney, just 15 minutes, makes it perfect for a busy night, but it can also be made ahead and refrigerated until needed.

The chutney, served with chicken and garnished with fresh cilantro leaves, results in a dish that’s as tasty and healthful as it is colorful. This recipe makes more chutney than you need for this meal, but you’ll be glad to have leftovers because the sweet-savory-tangy condiment is also delicious on tofu, as an accompaniment for grilled fish, a sandwich spread or a toast topper.