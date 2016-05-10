The following review appears in The Washington Post’s 2019 Fall Dining Guide.



Ding's crispy chicken sandwich — buttermilk fried chicken, baby swiss and spicy slaw. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(Good)

Notice anything different? This all-American chain added sushi in October, going so far as to install a dedicated raised kitchen in the dining room. A warm towel signals the imminent arrival of pressed sushi: a glossy rectangle of raw tuna atop a neat stack of pearly rice, creamy avocado and spicy tuna.

Lit as if it were a casino and furnished with cozy booths the color of rare steak, Woodmont Grill aims to please. Omelets for dinner? Service with a smile? Double check. Every dish seems big enough for two. Hungry as you might be and delicious as they are, parts of them are likely to go home with you. Trust me, you’ll be glad to open your refrigerator the next day and find a high-rise fried chicken sandwich or a pork chop as thick as Ron Chernow’s “Grant.”

Lunch hours run to 5 p.m., and nights are jazzy with musicians. Just remember to change clothes after chores or gym. Woodmont Grill is the rare restaurant to post a dress code.

2 stars

Woodmont Grill: 7715 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda. 301-656-9755. woodmontgrill.com .

Open: Dinner and lunch daily.

Price: Dinner mains $18-$48.

Sound check: 72 decibels / Must speak with raised voice.

The following review originally appeared in The Washington Post's 2016 Spring Dining Guide.



Crab cakes with cole slaw and hand-cut fries at Woodmont Grill in Bethesda. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Woodmont Grill review: Leave no appetite behind

Woodmont Grill is a restaurant wish list, realized. Not only does the Bethesda mainstay offer free parking and live jazz nightly, its democratic American menu leaves no appetite behind. The selections — burgers, roast chicken, Key lime pie, nothing that requires explanation — are unchanged from years ago, but the routine is welcome when the execution is solid and the food shows flair. Specials might include red beans and rice, rethought as a zesty soup on a Monday night. (Catch that, New Orleans?) Unlike so many new restaurants, Woodmont Grill won’t leave you hungry; there’s not a small plate in sight, and its apricot-glazed chicken, shored up with tabbouleh, proves plenty for two. Wee ones are welcome, but the setting — snug red booths, casino-dim lighting — is tailored for adults, who surely appreciate the generous, well-made cocktails from the bar and a waiter who transfers the last few sips of their martinis into a freshly chilled glass. The “Famous French Dip” sandwich stuffed with drool-worthy prime rib might be even more popular with a sturdier roll, and smoked salmon with toast points is about as adventurous as the kitchen gets. But there’s something to be said for consistency, and this place excels at it.