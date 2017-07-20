

Centrolina Chef Amy Brandwein’s Zucchini Fritters (Fritelle di Zucca). (Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Embrace the onslaught from your summer garden with some of our favorite ways to dispatch zucchini, the mild green vegetable that’s 95 percent water per volume, the same as celery. All this and more, from our Recipe Finder.

Zucchini Fritters (Frittelle di Zucca), pictured above. The spongy-light fritters sit atop a terrific blender puree of fava beans; this makes an elegant summer starter.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Persian Zucchini Frittata. The star vegetable plus brown rice give this enough heft to make it an evening meal.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Seared Zucchini and Wilted Chard Tacos. Charred chunks of zukes taste almost meaty here.



(Deb Lindsey/For the Washington Post)

Tahini-Dressed Zucchini and Green Bean Salad. The creamy, vegan dressing is great on any pan-fried or grilled vegetables. But this combination is hard to beat.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Zucchini-Potato Latkes. These are winners, especially when served with chef Einat Admony’s Roasted Apple-Aleppo Yogurt Sauce.



(Bonnie Jo Mount/WASHINGTON POST)

Stuffed Zucchini. Make it on a weeknight and serve atop your favorite grain, for a meatless meal.



(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Zucchini Cheese Muffins. Kid-friendly in every way.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Zucchini Pie (Kolokithopita). A classic that takes less time than you think.