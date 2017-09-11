Salad for lunch or dinner doesn’t have to be boring. Here are six recipes from our archives with loads of flavor and textures that are guaranteed to keep things interesting.
[A spicy, smoky potato salad with Spanish aspirations]
Charred Fig and Spinach Salad With Lemon Tofu Feta. Summery and light. The tofu “feta” is a versatile idea to keep in your back pocket.
Warm Brown Rice and Chickpea Salad With Cherries. With a sweet-tart balance from cherries. You can use dried cherries if you can’t find fresh; also consider plums, nectarines or apricots.
Black Lentil Salad With Tzatziki, Avocado and Pea Shoots. Light-tasting yet satisfying. If you can’t find pea shoots, use whatever leafy green that strikes your fancy.
Smoked Tofu Salad. You can make a tasty vegetarian version of chicken salad with baked and/or smoked tofu. This one has scallions, mayo and rice vinegar, with an extra boost of smoky flavor from smoked paprika.
Kale and Cucumber Salad With Avocado-Tahini Dressing. Come for the salad, stay for the dressing. You’ll have some leftover — use it as a dip or stir it into a pasta or rice salad.
Roasted Zucchini, Potato and Burrata Salad. This salad has a balance of textures and flavors. Best of all, you don’t need to make a dressing; drizzles of olive oil and vinegar are all it needs.