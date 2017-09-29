

Meatballs (with or without sauce) feel celebratory enough for a Sunday supper, but are easy to put together quickly. And need we mention their crowd-friendly adaptability for sports-watching gatherings? Here are a few of our favorite recipes to try this weekend.

Meatballs in Sour Cherry Sauce (Kabab Karaz), above. Made with ground lamb and dried tart cherries; these are ready in 35 minutes or less.

Chicken Meatballs (Tsukune). These Japanese bites are served with a raw egg yolk, creating a luxurious, rich sauce. The recipe makes just enough for two servings (ideal for those who don’t want leftovers). Double the recipe if you wish.



Ancho-Leek Turkey Meatballs. Tender and perfect for nibbling with cocktails, but also for serving in chili verde.



Apricot-Studded Meatballs With Lemony Couscous. A touch of curry powder elevates these little, quick-cooking orbs.



Captain Louie’s Fish Balls. Tasty in soup, but also nice as hors d’oeuvres. These can be assembled and frozen for up to a month before cooking.



Pork, Apple and Lemon Thyme Meatballs. This flavor combo feels especially autumnal.

Eggplant ‘Meatballs’ in Tomato Sauce. An Italian classic, with no meat in sight.

Pallotte Cacio e Uova (Cheese and Egg ‘Meatballs’ in Tomato Sauce). If you’re not into eggplant, here’s another meatless alternative: meatballs made from eggs, cheese and bread crumbs.



Campono Meatball Subs. You’ll make twice as many meatballs as needed, but that’s okay: They can be cooked, cooled and frozen for up to six months.