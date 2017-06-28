Exceptional Excellent Very Good



We’ve had some glorious summer days of late, so to celebrate here are two new rosés as scene-setters to slake your thirst, plus a savory pinot noir, a white Burgundy and a fun Malbec.

Domaine de Fussiacus Saint-Véran 2015

Burgundy, France, $21

“Fussiacus” is the ancient Roman spelling for the town of Fuissé in a part of Burgundy known for producing some the world’s greatest chardonnay. This beauty is another reminder to buy 2015 vintage wines from France — any part of France — whenever we can find them. The ripe vintage chardonnay produces something akin to peach cobbler in a glass: Think juicy, sweet peaches with a buttery biscuit topping. Then drink it in. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, MacArthur Beverages, Whole Foods Market (Foggy Bottom); on the list at Le Diplomate, Matisse, Mirabelle. Available in Maryland at Fairgrounds Discount Beverages in Timonium, Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon, the French Paradox Wines in Stevenson, Reds Wine & Spirits in Kingsville, SoCo Fine Wine & Spirits in Deale; on the list at Ouzo Bay in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church, Grand Cru in Arlington, Libbie Market in Richmond, the Town Duck in Warrenton, Vino Market in Midlothian, Whole Foods Market (Alexandria, Arlington).

Brooks Pinot Noir 2014

Willamette Valley, $28

This wine was reticent when I opened it, as though it didn’t like being called to perform just yet. But a half-hour or so later, it opened into a lovely, savory wine with dark berry fruit and more than a hint of earth. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by Country Vintner: Available in the District at S&R Liquors; on the list at DBGB Kitchen & Bar, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Mirabelle, Squash on Fire. Available in Maryland at Old Line Fine Wine, Spirits & Bistro in Beltsville; on the list at Artifact Coffee and Grand Cru in Baltimore, Carrol’s Creek Cafe in Annapolis, the Dish and Dram in Kensington. Available in Virginia at Oakton Wine Shop; on the list at 2941 in Falls Church.

Great Value

E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone Rosé 2016

Rhone Valley, France, $16

From a top producer in the northern Rhone Valley, this rosé is a perennial favorite. It offers strawberry flavors, a hint of herbs, and good value. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton: Available in the District at Best in Liquors, Cairo Wine & Liquor, Capital City Wine & Spirits, Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits, Eye Street Cellars, Pan-Mar Liquor, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Maryland at Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John, Crestwood Liquors, Old Farm Liquors, Riverside Liquors, Village Mart Beer & Wine and Ye Old Spirit Shop in Frederick, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, the Old Vine and Smitty’s Liquors in Baltimore, Silesia Liquors in Fort Washington. Available in Virginia at Wegmans (various locations), Whole Foods Market (various locations).

Petit Jammes Malbec 2015

Cahors, France, $13

Fans of Argentina’s malbecs should check out Cahors, the region in southwestern France that specializes in the grape. Cahors can be rustic and tannic, but this little charmer is more polished and modern in style. Enjoy it with red meat from the grill, takeout kebabs, pizza . . . you get the idea. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Distributed by Dionysus: Available in the District at New York Liquor Store, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean), Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview).

Beauvignac Syrah Rosé 2016

Pays d’Oc, France, $10

This is a straightforward, delicious rosé, with berry and melon flavors and loads of refreshment. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by Kysela: Available in the District at Grape Intentions, Magruder’s, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor; on the list at the Black Squirrel. Available in Maryland at Eddie’s Liquors in Baltimore, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg, Libations in Millersville, Maple Lawn Wine & Spirits in Fulton, Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick, Petite Cellars in Ellicott City, Port of Call Liquors in Solomons, Wine Loft in Pikesville. Available in Virginia at Culpeper Cheese Company, Kroger (various locations), Wine Seller in Williamsburg.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.