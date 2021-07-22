GREAT VALUE
Bedell Cellars Rosé 2020
North Fork of Long Island, N.Y., $17
Vibrant and juicy, this is a delightful rosé for summer from one of the pioneer wineries of Long Island’s North Fork. It’s a blend of merlot, cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon, with an added healthy dose of fun. Certified sustainable. Alcohol by volume: 11 percent.
Distributed by Siema: Available in the District at Broad Branch Market, Centrolina Mercado, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Dawson’s Market, District Liquors, D’Vines, Little Red Fox, Mom’s Organic Market, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rice Restaurant + Market, Uptown Market, Wagshal’s Deli, Whole Foods Market (H Street, P Street, South Capitol Street, Tenleytown). Available in Maryland at Vasili’s Kitchen in Gaithersburg. Available in Virginia at Mom’s Organic Market in Merrifield; Natural Mercantile in Hamilton; Screwtop Wine Bar in Arlington; Wine House in Fairfax; Whole Foods Market (Alexandria, Greensboro Drive, Reston, Richmond, Tysons, Vienna).
Masseria del Feudo Grillo 2019
Sicily, Italy, $18
Lemon zest, lemon curd, even that wayward squirt of juice that surprises you when you’re cooking — this wine brings to mind images of those mythical luncheons in a citrus grove you see in travel magazine photo shoots. Except you’re on your patio or deck, and that’s just fine. Certified organic grapes. ABV: 13 percent.
Imported and distributed by Dionysos Imports: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Mom’s Organic Market, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Beer Wine & Co., Bradley Food & Beverage, Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring; Mom’s Organic Market in Rockville. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean); Bon Vivant Wine & Brew in Smithfield; Classic Wines in Great Falls; Heritage Natural Market in Virginia Beach; the Italian Store (Westover), Napoli Salumeria in Arlington; Jammin’ Java in Vienna; Unwined (Belleview, King Street) in Alexandria; Wine Cabinet in Reston.
GREAT VALUE
Plantagenet Wines Omrah Pinot Noir 2020
Great Southern, Australia, $19
An intriguing pinot, with intense flavors of cherries, tree bark and a gamy meat on a grill tantalizingly out of sight, all wrapped in silky elegance. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Imported and distributed in the District and Maryland by Artisans & Vines, distributed in Virginia by LK Wine Tours & Sales: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Calvert Woodley, Dupont Market, MacArthur Beverages, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at 818 Market in Catonsville; Aida Bistro &Wine Bar in Columbia; Beer & Wine Co., Bradley Food & Beverage, Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Beers & Cheers Too, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; the Bottle Shop in Potomac; Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Fairgrounds Discount Beverages in Timonium; Franklin’s Restaurant Brewery & General Store in Hyattsville; Greenbelt Co-op in Greenbelt; Grosvenor Market in Rockville; the Italian Market in Annapolis; Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick; Potomac Grocer in Potomac; Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie; Murphy Beverage in Winchester.
GREAT VALUE
Viñas Elias Mora 2017
Toro, Spain, $20
What a difference a year makes. A leading wine magazine reviewed this wine in March 2020 as “pushy, raw and almost unfriendly in how tannic it is.” Tasting it recently, I found the wine beautifully integrated, with lovely savory notes of dark cherry, sassafras and mushrooms. Rather than being pushed away, I felt embraced. ABV: 14.5 percent.
Imported by Grapes of Spain, distributed by Elite Wines: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Bacchus Wine Cellar, Broad Branch Market, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Cork Wine Bar & Market, Grand Cata (La Cosecha, Shaw), Hills Spirits Unlimited, Hop Cask & Barrel, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Uptown Market, Wide World of Wines. Available in Maryland at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in Annapolis; the Happy Grape in Baltimore; Festival Spirits & Wine, One Eleven Main in Bel Air; Rip’s Wine and Spirit Shop in Bowie; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Howard Wine & Spirits in Elkridge; Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Kenilworth Wine & Spirits in Towson. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese, K-1 Beer and Wine in Arlington; Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market, McDonough Market in Richmond; Yannis Wine Shop in Virginia Beach.
Kind of Wild Grüner Veltliner 2020
Niederösterreich, Austria, $25
Kind of Wild is a new line of wines from the family that owns Winesellers, a leading Chicago-based importer. The line is designed to promote organic and regenerative farming, and all wines are made from organically certified grapes in the belief that consumers want wines made without artificial pesticides and herbicides. The label debuts with six wines from organic producers around the world. I’ve tasted several, and my favorites are a malbec-cabernet sauvignon blend from Argentina and this fine grüner veltliner from Austria. It features classic grüner flavors of jasmine, honeysuckle and lemongrass with a mouth-filling, voluptuous texture. Kind of Wild is currently available only online, with shipping to 23 states including the District, Maryland and Virginia. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Imported by Kind of Wild, available online at kindofwildwines.com.
Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
More from Food: