Kind of Wild is a new line of wines from the family that owns Winesellers, a leading Chicago-based importer. The line is designed to promote organic and regenerative farming, and all wines are made from organically certified grapes in the belief that consumers want wines made without artificial pesticides and herbicides. The label debuts with six wines from organic producers around the world. I’ve tasted several, and my favorites are a malbec-cabernet sauvignon blend from Argentina and this fine grüner veltliner from Austria. It features classic grüner flavors of jasmine, honeysuckle and lemongrass with a mouth-filling, voluptuous texture. Kind of Wild is currently available only online, with shipping to 23 states including the District, Maryland and Virginia. ABV: 12.5 percent.