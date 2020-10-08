We also have a classy Rioja from Spain, a deliciously intense sauvignon blanc from Australia, an easygoing chardonnay from Sonoma and a value-priced off-dry riesling from Germany.

Broadbent Douro Red 2019

Douro Valley, Portugal, $12

Longtime readers know I’m a big fan of the Douro Valley and its wines. This vibrant, juicy red anchors a new line of Portuguese wines from importer Bartholomew Broadbent. The line includes an excellent Douro Reserve for just a few dollars more and some outstanding new ports, a white port and 10-, 20- and 30-year-old tawnies. The Douro Red is an amazing value for the price; its verve and tension are stimulating, and its flavors of plums and red berries, seasoned with some wood spice and earth, can match boldly flavored foods. If you open this to sip while cooking, have a second bottle on hand for dinner. You will need it. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent.

Bodegas Palacios Remondo La Montesa 2016

Rioja, Spain, $18

Crisp, juicy flavors of cherries and raspberries, with hints of cloves and orange peel (a signature of Rioja, in my experience) — this is a captivating wine. Its flavors continue to develop after you swallow. Since this review was written, M. Touton has run out of the 2016 vintage, but is expecting the 2017 by the end of October. The 2016 is available at the stores listed. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Domaine Naturaliste Sauvage Sauvignon Blanc 2017

Margaret River, Australia, $25

Here’s a full-throated New World sauvignon blanc — a bit grassy and herbal, as the style goes but with lots of fruit underneath. Look for lemon and litchi notes accented by lemongrass and curry leaf. Sustainable. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Thomas Henry Chardonnay 2019

Sonoma County, $17

Plenty of orchard fruit flavors — green apple, pear and apricot — fill your palate, with just enough oak influence to add creamy lusciousness. I enjoyed this on its own, but this wine is built for seafood or chicken in a cream sauce. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Nik Weis Mosel Urban Riesling 2019

Mosel, Germany, $13, $35 for a 3-liter box

This delicious off-dry riesling makes a great everyday white wine as well as a nice match with slightly spicy stir-fries, funky cheeses or charcuterie. The distributor is just shifting to the 2019 vintage, which is fresh and racy even with its slight sweetness. I’m told the 3L box is meeting market resistance because of its price, but just try to do a little math — you get the equivalent of four bottles for less than the price of three. If you like moderately sweet riesling, you may find yourself returning to the fridge for a refill before dinner, deglazing a pan for sauce or just for another sip after all the dishes are cleaned and you aren’t quite ready for bed. ABV: 10.5 percent.

