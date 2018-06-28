

Steamed Shrimp and Summer Vegetables With Ginger-Soy Drizzle; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/for The Washington Post)

This meal of crisp vegetables and plump shrimp is light, fresh, flavorful and fast. It is just the thing to whip up when you need to reset from a weekend of typical summer party fare, heavy on the grilled meats and mayonnaise-y salads.

This dish celebrates the season healthfully by letting colorful summer vegetables — zucchini, red peppers and sugar snap peas — simply shine. And it couldn’t be more of a breeze to make. The vegetables are tossed into a steamer basket in which a bounty of shrimp have been given a few minutes’ head start, then everything steams together for another 4 or 5 minutes until the produce is crisp-tender and the shellfish is pink.

The mixture is served, over rice if you prefer, with a zingy drizzle made of soy sauce, grated ginger, scallion and sesame oil. The drizzle is more like a condiment than a sauce in that a little goes a long way to punch up the delicate flavor of the ingredients without overwhelming them.

With grilling season at full throttle, it is a nice change of pace to step away from the fire and allow steam to do the cooking just as quickly and effortlessly.