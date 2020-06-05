Exceptional Excellent Very Good



From left, Sean Minor Pinot Noir 2018, Domaine des Herbauges Eléon’Or Rosé 2019, Puech-Haut Argali 2019, Alexander Valley Vineyards Dry Rosé of Sangiovese 2019 and Château Beaulieu Coteaux D’Aix-en-Provence 2019 (The Washington Post)

We have four rosés this week to drink on increasingly hot and humid days. We start with an unusual pink wine from France’s Loire Valley, based on a rare grape called grolleau noir. Next, we go to two classic rosés from the south of France in eye-catching bottles: one is a traditional curved shape, the other looks like the winery let the marketing team go wild after a bacchanal. Then we visit California for an exuberant, full-throttle rosé that has wowed me year after year. We conclude with an example of the unicorn of wines: a delicious but affordable California pinot noir.

GREAT VALUE

Domaine des Herbauges Eléon'Or Rosé 2019

Loire Valley, France, $17

This wine is more of a “gris” style, in that it isn’t merely pale; it’s almost invisible. The base of the blend is grolleau noir, an obscure Loire grape that may have you crinkling your nose and moving on to the next bottle. Don’t. This is lovely rosé, a liquid bouquet of flowers with racy acidity that sneaks up and surprises on the finish rather than greeting you at the start. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.

Imported and distributed by Lanterna: Available in Maryland at Bo Brooks Lighthouse Liquors in Baltimore, Capital Beer & Wine in Bethesda, Locavino in Silver Spring, Wine Cellars of Annapolis.

Puech-Haut Argali 2019

Pays d'Oc, France, $21

Here’s an extremely pale rosé, barely pink, and you would hardly notice the color through the frosted glass bottle with the flat front presumably meant for stacking. This is tart, refreshing and racy, with flavors of cranberry and raspberry, a squirt of lemon juice and a hint of mint. ABV: 14.1 percent.

Imported by Folio, distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Hop, Cask & Barrel, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Maryland at Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City, Wine Cellars of Annapolis, Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Grape + Bean in Alexandria, Leesburg Gourmet in Leesburg, Specials Wine Seller in Kilmarnock, Vino Market in Midlothian.

GREAT VALUE

Alexander Valley Vineyards Dry Rosé of Sangiovese 2019

Sonoma County, Calif., $14

This is a yearly favorite of mine, for its deep pink color, racy acidity and vibrant strawberry and cherry fruit. This vintage is hitting its stride right about now but should continue to improve over the next several months. It is gulpable but does much better with food, such as lighter dishes from the grill or salami (while you wait for that grill to heat up). Another virtue: There’s a lot of it around. The Virginia distributor is just getting it in, but it should be in stores soon. Sustainable. ABV: 13.09 percent. (At least, I think that’s what it says — the print is way too small for these tired eyes to read easily.)

Distributed in the District and Maryland by Bacchus, in Virginia by Select Wines: Available in the District at Batch 13, the Bottle Shop, Burka’s Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Eye Street Cellars, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Lion’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Magruder’s, Modern Liquors, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Safeway (Wisconsin Avenue), Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Whole Foods Market (P Street). Widely available at independent wine stores in Maryland.

Château Beaulieu Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence 2019

Provence, France, $19

This is a lovely rosé from the heart of Provence, with aromas and flavors of strawberries and honeydew melon, accented with a whiff of wild herbs. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Folio, distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Annebeth’s in Annapolis; Hop N Grape in North Bethesda, Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington, Maryland Discount Beverage Center in Cumberland, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Suitland Beer & Wine in Suitland, Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at the Brew Shop in Arlington, Leesburg Gourmet in Leesburg, Libbie Market in Richmond, Specials Wine Seller in Kilmarnock, Vino Market in Midlothian, Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria.

Sean Minor Pinot Noir 2018

Sonoma Coast, $20

Attractively priced pinot noir from California that actually tastes like pinot noir is rare, but Sean Minor delivers with this juicy wine. It offers flavors of strawberry and plum, with some wild herbs and wood spice. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Rodman’s, Wardman Wines. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Beer, Wine & Co., Bradley Food & Beverage and Lance’s Beer & Wine in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; On the Vine Craft Beer & Wine and Rockville Pike Craft Beer & Wine in Rockville; Rodman’s in White Flint. Available in Virginia at Grape + Bean in Alexandria, Total Wine & More (Alexandria, Arlington, McLean).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.