

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

In search of the perfect potato salad? Here you’ll find one to suit your style — with mayo or not, made ahead or at the last minute, and served cold, warm or at room temperature.

Lemon, Garlic and Chili Potato Salad, pictured above. Mayo-free and quick to put together.



(Amanda Voisard/For The Washington Post)

Farmers Market Herb Potato Salad. Make this mayo-based salad the day before you want to serve it.



(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Warm Parslied New Potato Salad. Another quick recipe, without the mayo — you can serve it at room temperature, too.

Creamy Buttermilk Potato Salad With Fennel and Fresh Herbs. The dressing is made with buttermilk and sour cream. (Good for those who “hate mayo” but want some creaminess.)



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Marbled Potato Salad With Arugula Pesto, above left. With a pretty green sauce. Leftover pesto is great on steak, sandwiches or pasta.

Janice Canaday’s Potato Salad, above right. Here’s one to make for a crowd (especially if that crowd likes mayonnaise!). It’s served cold.