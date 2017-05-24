While you’ve got the grill fired up this weekend, we think it’s a good idea to let your dessert spend some time over the flames as well. Here are a few ideas from the Recipe Finder. Happy grilling.
S’more Better Dip, pictured above. S’mores for a crowd.
Grilled Pound Cake With Rum-Scented Grilled Pineapple. Most pound cakes take well to a sear on the grill — this one’s topped with juicy caramelized pineapple.
Grilled Strawberry Shortcake With Smoked Whipped Cream. You read that right: Smoked. Whipped. Cream.
Grilled Pears With Basil Sour Cream. Have firm, underripe pears? Perfect! Use them here.
Scorched and Skewered Fruit Salad. Serve the fruit salad with a slice of this rum-scented pound cake.
Grilled Pineapple Sundaes With Brown Sugar-Rum Sauce. With flavors reminiscent of bananas Foster.
Grilled Pineapple-Pink Peppercorn Popsicles. These need to spend some time in the freezer; consider them a during-the-week treat to remind you of time spent ‘round the weekend grill.