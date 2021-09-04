In the film, Thomasin McKenzie plays Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer with an affinity for all things 1960s, who leaves her small town for London to study. She’s not just any ordinary country girl come to the big city, however: She has visions. Mostly these are of her dead mother, but when she rents a room from Ms. Collins (Diana Rigg), she starts dreaming of, and even inhabiting, the glamorous 1960s life of an aspiring singer, Sandie ( Anya Taylor-Joy ). But the dream life takes a dark turn and Eloise can’t seem to find a way out.