“He came up and shook my hand,” Entin recalled of her own encounter with Weinstein. “And then he put his arm around [Haleyi], his hand to her stomach, and kind of pulled her to him and said, ‘This is the hottest woman I know.’”

Entin recounted her memory of the night after work when Haleyi came to her bedroom door with a secret to unburden.

“She had gone to the apartment of Harvey Weinstein and she assumed it was work-related,” Entin said. At the time, Haleyi was a freelance production assistant in her late 20s looking for work opportunities.

As they talked, Haleyi was “nervous” and “pacing,” Entin said. Normally, she would sit on Entin’s bed to chat.

Haleyi told her that Weinstein “started like rubbing her shoulders, kissing her. And she said ‘No, no.’ And then he wouldn’t stop, and she said, ‘I’m on my period.’ And he said, ‘I don’t care.’ At which point he threw her down and she was saying stop. And he pulled off her underwear, pulled out her tampon and [performed oral sex] while she was saying no.”

“What was your reaction to what she told you?” Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast asked.

“I said, ‘[Mimi], that sounds like rape.”

Entin said she suggested Haleyi call a lawyer but didn’t push too hard because she did not think it was her place.

She said Haleyi, with whom she is no longer friends, was “much more withdrawn” after the incident and kept to herself more often.

Before the alleged attack in the summer of 2006, the roommates made light of an incident where Weinstein barged into their apartment uninvited, only to be put off by Entin’s energized Chihuahua named Peanut “chasing him around.”

“He was like, ‘What is this thing? Get it away from me!’ ”

Weinstein, 67, is charged with criminal sex act — not rape — for his alleged assault on Haleyi. He also faces rape charges related to another woman, Jessica Mann, who says she was attacked at a Manhattan hotel in 2013. The most serious counts, predatory sexual assault, relate to pattern of conduct pertaining to the two individual alleged victims and actress Annabella Sciorra. Sciorra testified last week that Weinstein raped her in late 1993 or early 1994.

Haleyi testified Monday that Weinstein sexually assaulted her at his SoHo apartment on July 10, 2006.

“I’m being raped,” she thought as he advanced on her body.

“He held me down on the bed and he forced himself on me orally . . . I was mortified,” Haleyi tearfully said on the witness stand.

On cross-examination, Entin was asked if she knew that Haleyi had met Weinstein at the Tribeca Grand hotel about two weeks after the alleged assault and had consensual sex with him.

“No, I never heard her say anything about consensual sex with Mr. Weinstein,” she told defense lawyer Donna Rotunno.

Entin also said she didn’t know Haleyi maintained contact with Weinstein for years, sending him scripts and asking about jobs.

Haleyi, 42, had a boyfriend at the time of the incident, Entin revealed, which defense lawyer Damon Cheronis later called “extremely relevant.”

He said “relabeling” an encounter from consensual to nonconsensual is a common event.