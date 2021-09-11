Like nearly a fifth of Louisiana’s population — disproportionately represented by Black residents and women — Blunt, 51, lives below the poverty line, and the pandemic’s economic fallout sent her to the brink. With the help of an aid group and grassroots donors, she moved to Chalmette, a few miles outside New Orleans, and started settling into a two-bedroom apartment. Using a cane and taking a slew of medications since her strokes, she couldn’t return to work. But federal benefits kept food in the fridge for the most part.