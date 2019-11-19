This year, there’s no tree lighting ceremony or grand entrance from Santa planned at the Dec. 7 event. But councilors said that in trying to make the holidays welcoming and inclusive, they’ve been yelled at and have received hateful emails and social media posts.

Some messages have accused the officials of erasing everything that has to do with Christmas and being elitist.

“Humbug to you, Durham. Who let the Grinch in?” wrote Dan Hurley, of Dover.

The debate over what to include in the holiday season extends even to the wreaths on light posts. For now, they’re going up again.

An editorial in the newspaper Foster’s Daily Democrat, offered some suggestions for residents who don’t like changes to the town event, such as go, and “see if you feel you and your family’s good time is diminished in any way from years past.”

