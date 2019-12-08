Top 10 films

The Disney sequel iced out the competition for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Frozen II (3) 34.7 337.6
2. Knives Out (2) 14.2 63.5
3. Ford v Ferrari (4) 6.5 91.1
4. Queen & Slim (2) 6.5 26.9
5. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (3) 5.2 43.1
6. Dark Waters (3) 4.1 5.3
7. 21 Bridges (3) 2.9 23.9
8. Playing with Fire (5) 2.0 42.0
9. Midway (5) 1.9 53.4
10. Joker (10) 1.0 332.1

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST