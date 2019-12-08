December 8, 2019 at 3:37 PM ESTTop 10 filmsThe Disney sequel iced out the competition for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Frozen II (3) 34.7 337.6 2. Knives Out (2) 14.2 63.5 3. Ford v Ferrari (4) 6.5 91.1 4. Queen & Slim (2) 6.5 26.9 5. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (3) 5.2 43.1 6. Dark Waters (3) 4.1 5.3 7. 21 Bridges (3) 2.9 23.9 8. Playing with Fire (5) 2.0 42.0 9. Midway (5) 1.9 53.4 10. Joker (10) 1.0 332.1 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POSTADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy