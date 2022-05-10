Geena Davis memoir 'Dying of Politeness' comes out in fall

NEW YORK — Oscar winner Geena Davis has a memoir coming out this fall, titled “Dying of Politeness,” and described by the actor as her “journey to badassery.”
Davis, 66 said in a statement that the book would reveal how acting helped transform her into a person in charge of her own life. She won an Oscar for her supporting performance in “The Accidental Tourist” and was nominated for best actor for “Thelma & Louise.” In 2019, the academy presented her the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her advocacy for gender equality in media.
“As my career progressed, I went all the way from playing a soap star in her underwear in Tootsie, to a housewife turned road warrior in ‘Thelma & Louise,’ to a baseball phenomenon in ‘A League of Their Own,’ to the first female president of the United States in Commander in Chief, and more,” she said.
“For everything I put into each of those roles, I’ve taken far more away. I’ve been blessed to practice living a different life — a bolder, freer, and more authentic one — onscreen. In this book, I’ll reveal the ways in which my public life — the movies, the advocacy, and my relationships — have impacted and empowered the private me, and, I hope, inspire my readers to expand their own sense of power.”