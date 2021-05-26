For the deliberately minimal mom and dad, there’s a deliberately minimal diaper bag. It’s actually more like a belly bag with a magical nylon changing pad that folds into a back compartment and attaches with Velcro. The Kibou is made of a vegan leather exterior and a stain-resistant nylon lining with a waterproof pocket that can hold wet wipes easily at reach. The bag, with a key hook, is big enough for the basics needed on a trip to the playground: sunscreen, cards and cash, a snack or two and, of course, a diaper. In six colors. $89 at Kiboubag.com and Maisonette.com.