If you come upon a ginkgo that has recently shed its leaves, make sure to look down at the ground. This tree’s leaves tend to drop early, and all at once. But it’s a crime to rake them. They are pure yellow in color, appearing as if a patch of sunlight is shining on the ground. The leaves have the shape of a Japanese fan, much like those of another plant, maidenhair fern. Hence, ginkgo’s other common name — “maidenhair tree.”