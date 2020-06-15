Williams, 34, has collaborated with Kanye West and Lady Gaga, and founded street-wear line 1017 Alyx 9SM in 2015. He is reported not to have formal design training.
In a statement Monday, Williams said he was looking forward to working with Givenchy “to move it into a new era, based on modernity and inclusivity,”
He added: “In these unprecedented times for the world, I want to send a message of hope, together with my community and colleagues, and intend to contribute toward positive change.”
Sidney Tolenado, Fashion Group CEO for LVMH, Givenchy’s parent company, said: “I believe his singular vision of modernity will be a great opportunity for Givenchy to write its new chapter with strength and success.”
