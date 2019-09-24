Judge Francis Biddle may be nearing death, but the frail 81-year-old is resolved to take split infinitives down with him.

In a workmanlike 1st Stage production of Joanna McClelland Glass’s 2004 play, “Trying,” the elderly legal luminary totters creakily around his 1960s Georgetown study, barely able to dictate memoir passages to his spunky new assistant, Sarah. He springs to life mainly when someone strays from traditional grammar within his hearing. Split infinitives in particular, he snaps, are “a thorn in my side.”

We hear a lot about Biddle’s grammar preferences in “Trying,” a vivid and often funny but frustratingly slender drama based on Glass’s real-life experience. In 1967-1968, she worked in Washington, D.C., as a personal secretary for Biddle, who had been attorney general under Franklin D. Roosevelt and later presided as a judge on the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg. Directed for 1st Stage by the company’s artistic and managing director, Alex Levy, “Trying” contemplates the toll of aging and nods at issues of loss and privilege. But its primary focus is the initially tempestuous, gradually harmonizing odd-couple relationship between Biddle and Sarah, and as it traces this aggressively heartwarming dynamic, the play surrenders to obvious and predictable rhythms.

In a prudent move, given the scale of the story, the usual 1st Stage seating area has been reconfigured for added intimacy, with more of the audience now closer to the stage. We feel that we are inside Judge Biddle’s wood-paneled study, with its desks, cot and old-fashioned globe. (Kathryn Kawecki designed the handsome set.) The space is small enough to reverberate with the clashes between Biddle (Scott Sedar), who comes from an elite East Coast family (and has the stodgy grammar ideals to match), and Sarah (Amanda Forstrom), a determined and energetic Saskatchewan native who survived a hard-knock childhood and is determined to withstand her employer’s famous cantankerousness.

With her bright-eyed looks, ruler-straight posture and air of strategic prudence, Forstrom succeeds in showing both Sarah’s grit and the tamped-down uncertainty beneath it. You root for this woman, dressed in her genteel ’60s garb (Moyenda Kulemeka designed the spot-on costumes), and are glad when she seizes the chance to tell off her boss for his outmoded views and “eastern-establishment snobbery.”

Sedar does a fine job suggesting Biddle’s faltering faculties and arthritic physicality: A sequence in which the judge eases himself into a chair with pained slowness, laboriously adjusting the position of each limb, is particularly poignant. But there’s a hint of staginess to the performance. Moreover, Sedar doesn’t pull off the admittedly tricky task of letting enough diverse emotional colors seep through Biddle’s repetitive crotchetiness. The judge’s talk becomes too one-note, and fleeting references that could help us feel, rather than just intellectually recognize, the weight of history — Biddle’s regret over the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, for instance — lack resonance.

There is never any doubt about where the Sarah/Biddle relationship is heading, and the journey there is leisurely. Still, audiences who enjoy a grammar lesson with their straightforward, feel-good stories may find “Trying” worth trying.

“Trying,” by Joanna McClelland Glass. Directed by Alex Levy; lighting, William K. D’Eugenio; sound design/composer, Ethan Balis; props, Caroline Osterneck. About 2 hours and 20 minutes. Tickets: $15-$42. Through Oct. 20 at 1st Stage, 1524 Spring Hill Rd., Tysons Corner. 703-854-1856. 1ststage.org.