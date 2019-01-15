NEW YORK — John Grisham has a new installment ready in the life of young Theodore Boone.

The million-selling author continues his popular series for kids with “Theodore Boone: The Accomplice,” Dutton Children’s Books announced Tuesday. The new novel, the seventh of his Boone books, comes out May 19 with an announced first printing of 1 million copies. This time, the teen legal wizard works to help a close friend arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.

Grisham is best known for such classic courtroom thrillers as “The Firm” and “The Client.”

