“I don’t think I’ve ever met a woman that feels completely great about her body, and that’s a real shame,“ Paltrow said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “That means that we’re holding ourselves to some other standard that’s been prescribed to us and it’s very external as opposed to internal. At this point in my life, I’m definitely not a perfect person, but I’m always on a journey toward self-improvement. I really like myself. I know my faults. I don’t think I have blind spots anymore, and I’m trying to sort of cultivate that same feeling about my body.”