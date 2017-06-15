

Kathryn Hahn as Chris and Kevin Bacon as Dick in "I Love Dick." (Jessica Brooks/Amazon Prime Video)

Late in the first season of the TV series “I Love Dick,” which director Jill Soloway adapted from Chris Kraus’s 1997 novel of the same name, two men have a drink and a conversation. The men are Sylvère, an academic married to a woman named Chris, and an artist named Dick, with whom Chris has become madly, feverishly and increasingly publicly obsessed. Chris has been writing letters to Dick and posting them all over their tiny town. Dick is miserable and furious.

Sylvère is jealous. “What’s the matter — you don’t like being a muse?” he asks.

Most of the time, Dick is a cowboy stoic. Now, though, he’s drunk and exhausted. “Can I tell you the truth?” he asks, his voice dropping with shame. “It’s humiliating.”

It’s a much milder response than that of the real-life academic Dick is based on, Dick Hebdige, who sent a cease and desist letter to Kraus after the novel was published. He later called the book “despicable” and compared Kraus’s intrusion into his life to the press’s stalking of Princess Diana.

Men like Dick do not expect to find themselves used in someone else’s work, in large part because the role of muse is one traditionally occupied by women: In ancient Greece, the word denoted a demigoddess, one of nine daughters of Zeus who inspired all creative activity, from writing history to creating erotic poetry. Human muses, too, tend to be female — feminist art activists Guerrilla Girls asked, “Do women have to be naked to get into the Met. Museum?” citing the fact that, as of 2012, 5 percent of artists included in the museum’s modern collection were women — compared with 85 percent of its nudes.

In theory, at least, most of those women sat for their portraits, but then there are the muses who did not consent to being captured: Dante catches a glimpse of Beatrice, and she spends the rest of Western literary history leading tours of hell.

Dick’s humiliation and Hebdige’s outrage are appropriate responses to finding yourself in someone’s art unwillingly — but Hebdige’s comfort in voicing that outrage, and the critical response that Kraus received for the book, display a gendered double standard toward artists and muses that has changed little in the 20 years since “I Love Dick” was published.

[‘I Love Dick’ takes an enthrallingly provocative (and funny) approach to female desire]

The outrage was not limited to Hebdige: “I Love Dick” is “a book not so much written as secreted,” according a 1998 Bookforum review, suggesting the novel as the product of some gross biological process instead of artistic and literary effort. This breed of attack is familiar to women who write; Joanna Russ includes it among the tactics she discusses in her 1973 book “How to Suppress Women’s Writing.” “Assertions that the work indicates the author’s bad character and hence is primarily of scandalous interest,” she says, is one of the ways in which the culture tells women that they aren’t really writers — just self-interested girls transcribing their gossip. And so Kraus’s use of her personal life was seen as derivative instead of inspired.

Men criticizing female artists for making the details of a private interaction public are not limited to Hebdige: John Mayer, too, was “humiliated” when Taylor Swift wrote a song about their relationship called “Dear John,” about him playing around with a girl “too young to be messed with.” (The interviewer did not ask him whether he had considered Jessica Simpson’s feelings before describing her as “sexual napalm” in a 2010 Playboy interview.)

Another one of Swift’s muses, former One Direction member Harry Styles, dropped a self-titled solo debut on the same day that Soloway’s “I Love Dick” was released on Amazon.com. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.) Styles was publicly good-natured about Swift’s “1989,” which included a track shamelessly named “Style”: “She’s really good, so they’re good songs,” he said during a 2015 interview. He did, however, also co-write a track called “Perfect” for One Direction in which he wonders whether his would-be lover is “looking for someone to write your breakup songs about.”



Harry Styles performs at the Roxy Theatre in May in West Hollywood, Calif. (Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images For Siriusxm)

On “Harry Styles,” Styles claims a muse of his own: Townes, as in Townes Adair Jones, a 20-year-old UCLA student he reportedly went on a blind date with in late 2016. “She never saw herself as a West Coaster / moved all the way ’cause her grandma told her, ‘Townes / better swim before you drown,’ ” goes one of the verses on his song “Carolina.”

[How Harry Styles solved the post-boy-band reinvention riddle]

According to the Daily Mail, which broke the story of her identity, Styles and Jones know one another through mutual friends, but she didn’t get a warning that she was about to become international news: Jones discovered that Styles had written the song when her dad called to let her know. He had heard it along with the rest of the world, when Styles debuted it on the “Today” show.

There’s been no discussion as to whether Jones, like Hebdige and Mayer, might be humiliated: the tone of the media coverage around her is uniformly breathless with jealousy. The teen magazine J-14 assesses this situation as “Legit the ultimate goal, right?” and a Seventeen headline calls her “Lucky AF.” Who wouldn’t want to be so desirable that she gets to be the woman who inspires an artist to make his art?

Well, someone who wanted to have a private life, perhaps. Jones hasn’t responded to publications asking her for comment, but a friend of hers — or maybe a “friend” — spoke anonymously to the Daily Mail. Her father gave an interview about the song to his local news channel. They got about 15 seconds out of him before Jones called to tell him what he was and wasn’t allowed to say.

It does start to sound humiliating, doesn’t it?

Styles’s choice to name a woman without asking her — especially one who doesn’t have an established public persona of her own, or the same platform to speak back about him — feels deeply uncomfortable. He and Swift and Mayer can trade shots in the cover stories of major magazines, but if Jones makes the choice to speak, she’ll get called grasping and likely end up as little more than tabloid fodder. (Remember Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s nanny, Christine Ouzounian?)

It’s hard not to wish that Styles could have been more empathetic in his imagining of what writing about Jones might do to her and her life. It’s particularly been a blow to longtime fans who loved Styles before he was trying to establish his rock-and-roll bad-boy bona fides. He can give sound bites about respecting teenage girls all he wants, but “knowing who the girl is ruins [“Carolina”],” says longtime Styles fan Yvonne Popplewell, who’s in an online One Direction discussion group with me. “As a fantasy, it’s fun, but the idea that Harry made this girl so easily identifiable means … it’s someone’s real life that I have to consider. She’ll forever be Harry’s muse before her own person.”

“I Love Dick” and “Harry Styles” deal in obsession and abjection: They celebrate the kind of desire so overwhelming that it makes us feel vulnerable, unbearably exposed. But where Styles is given the freedom to write about a girl who will only ever be considered lucky to have gotten his attention, Kraus’s book remains an act of defiance. “It’s humiliating,” Dick says on screen, and he’s not wrong: It’s embarrassing to want things, but it’s also embarrassing to be wanted. (There’s a reason the phrase is “the object of my affection.”) The question is, when will a woman be allowed to say so? And how much longer after that until she is believed?