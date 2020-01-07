Burke said that jurors would be vetted. They will swear under oath they could be fair — able to ignore any knowledge of criminal charges, lawsuits and other allegations.

The decision came as lawyers for Weinstein suggested there was a coordinated effort against their client — that it was no coincidence that charges were filed on the West Coast, following a lengthy investigation, on the day Weinstein first reported to court for his New York trial to begin.

Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the charges on Monday, just hours after the conclusion of a conference in Manhattan at the beginning of Weinstein’s high-profile trial.

“My understanding of the California case law is there is no explanation legally . . . for those charges to be filed the week we’re trying to pick a fair and impartial jury,” said Weinstein attorney Arthur Aidala.

“I cannot think of one time, one case, where the day of jury selection this type of prejudice is being cast against a criminal defendant,” Aidala said.

The bid for an adjournment did not win over Burke, who had threatened to throw Weinstein in jail as a first order of business in the hearing because he used a pair of cellphones in the courtroom after prior strict warnings.

“Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life — by texting in violation of a court order?” said Burke, clearly annoyed.

Before the case was called Weinstein was seen sitting in the first row with handlers, fussing with phones before handing them over. Burke said he was “texting and violating a court order” and hounded Aidala about Weinstein’s misbehavior during a several-minute exchange about the phone drama.

Weinstein escaped with yet another, more intense warning.

Weinstein, 67, entered the courtroom Tuesday, hunched over as he gripped a walker and pushed it ahead of him.

Based solely on his courtroom appearance, Weinstein’s health has deteriorated since scores of sexual assault and sexual harassment accusations were lodged against him, allegations that kick-started the #MeToo movement in late 2017. However, photographs of him that have been snapped in public recently suggest that he’s not as infirm as he appears in court. He was hospitalized for a back surgery a few weeks before his trial was set to begin.

Pre-screening of jurors was expected to begin late Tuesday morning with the vetting of the first batch of 500 jury prospects. To begin, 120 potential jurors are going to file into the 15th-floor courtroom at the 100 Centre St. courthouse for an initial round of eliminations.

Typically at that stage, jurors are excused for valid time conflicts, health issues or child-care obligations. Jurors who will not be paid by their employers during the lengthy proceeding are also usually excused.

The trial is expected to span two months, into early March.

Weinstein is on trial for rape, criminal sex acts and predatory sexual assault involving three alleged victims, for which he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

He’s charged with forcing a sex act upon former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and allegedly raping another woman — who has not been identified — at a Doubletree Hotel on Lexington Avenue in 2013.

His most serious charge in New York covers a pattern of offenses including the alleged 1993 rape of actress Annabella Sciorra, who will be called as a witness.

Weinstein faces up to 28 years in California if convicted in connection to two alleged assaults in February 2013. He is charged with four felonies: forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, forcible rape and sexual battery by restraint.

Los Angeles authorities are asking for $5 million bail but they will not seek his extradition or surrender until the conclusion of his New York trial, officials said.

