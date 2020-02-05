Young, a 30-year-old model and actress who lives in Pennsylvania, said Weinstein and a Mexican model she knew, Claudia Salinas, brought her to his hotel suite because Weinstein said he had to get ready for an awards event he was attending with Quentin Tarantino.

The group had been at the bar downstairs for what Young believed was a business meeting on Feb. 19, 2013. Weinstein then said the meeting needed to move upstairs. “We were walking and talking,” Young said of their initial time at the luxury hotel.

AD

AD

Young said she resisted every physical advance that was made on her after she was led to the bathroom in Weinstein’s suite after Salinas closed the door behind her.

Young testified that she had been backed into a corner when Weinstein, already naked, pulled her dress down and started masturbating while groping her.

“We’re just going to have a talk here. We’re just talking,” Weinstein told her, Young said on Wednesday. “Like it was nothing. He was naked.”

“He started approaching me, getting closer to me, and I said no, no, no,” she said. “And I turned around. I had my hand on the sink. I was in shock.”

Young looked disgusted as she looked straight at the jury and said Weinstein “was masturbating and grabbing my boob, my right breast, with his left hand.”

AD

“How am I going to know if you can act?” he coldly said, according to her account.

AD

He then moved his hand to her vagina and ejaculated into a towel. He had taken a “rinse” in the shower briefly before going toward her.

“I remember his body was hairy . . . He had some rolls. And he had kind of a disgusting-looking penis,” she said. “I had a boyfriend. I wasn’t interested.”

Up until the February encounter, Weinstein and Salinas talked with Young about the possibility of her appearing on “America’s Next Top Model.” She said she wasn’t interested in doing reality TV. The pair had expressed interest in a script Young was writing about her life, along with a script she brought to show them that a friend had written.

AD

Young said was in shock over the events that transpired as she was rushed under false pretenses into the bathroom, along with the role that Salinas allegedly played in aiding Weinstein.

AD

“I’ve never laughed that nervously,” she said Wednesday. “I just couldn’t believe what was happening to me, and I was really worried and scared that they were going to hurt me or something.” Within minutes, Weinstein left the room, and Salinas said nothing as Young made her way out of the powerhouse producer’s suite.

“I shot her an evil look, and I left,” Young testified.

Young is one of three witnesses who are not officially part of Weinstein’s New York case but have been allowed to be called as witnesses to support his alleged history of bad conduct. Two others — Tarale Wulff and Dawn Dunning — previously described alleged sexual assaults by Weinstein in New York.

AD

Over the weekend, Young recovered the white lace dress that she saved after the incident. It may be tested by authorities in California for any presence of DNA. She recently came across it after it had been packed away during a cross-country move. Jurors were also shown photos of the dress.

AD

Five other women have testified against Weinstein since testimony started in mid-January.

Actress Annabella Sciorra was the first up, tearfully telling jurors that Weinstein forced himself on her, raping her, at her Manhattan apartment in late 1993 or early 1994. Her longtime friend and fellow Brooklyn native Rosie Perez confirmed that Sciorra told her about the rape around that time — at first withholding the identity of her attacker.

AD

Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann are the other two women who are officially part of Weinstein’s pair of indictments. Both faced scrutiny on cross-examination because they admitted to consensual sexual interactions with the Miramax founder.

Weinstein denies having nonconsensual with any of his accusers. Dozens of women have made claims of sexual assault or sexual harassment against him since 2017.