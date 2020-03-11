Both of the women attended the sentencing to read impact statements to the judge in front of a packed courtroom.

“This incident with Harvey Weinstein altered the course of my life,” Haleyi said, adding, “I’m relieved that there are women out there who are safer because he’s not out there.”

She choked up while discussing the torture of testifying: “I showed up not as a perfect victim but as a human being.”

She added that her life has been in shambles since deciding to come forward and exposing herself to scrutiny, and feared Weinstein’s retribution. “I had panic attacks and nightmares. I feared for my life.”

Mann focused on why she did not physically resist Weinstein, telling the judge it was a common response for a rape victim. She said the producer “had every advantage over me, given the immense physical stature of Harvey Weinstein’s height and weight and ox-like strength.”

She also addressed the discovery of Weinstein’s many nondisclosure agreements with accusers of sexual misconduct, and the people in his world who knew about them. “My rape was preventable. This was a known offender.”

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon asked for the maximum sentence of 29 years, saying Weinstein lived “a life rooted in criminality, criminality that has gone unchecked for decades.” The minimum sentence is five years.

All six Weinstein accusers who testified against him at the trial sat beside each other in the front row, near Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

Weinstein, 67, still faces charges in Los Angeles for alleged assaults on an Italian actress, whose name has never been disclosed, and Lauren Marie Young, 30, one of three accusers who testified at his Manhattan trial as supporting witnesses. Young has alleged that Weinstein trapped her in a Beverly Hills hotel suite bathroom in February 2013 and masturbated while groping her.

Since the New York Times and New Yorker published initial accusations against Weinstein in October 2017, numerous other women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against him and other powerful men. Weinstein’s trial was hailed by advocates as a step forward for sexual assault survivors, especially given that Mann and Haleyi continued their relationship with Weinstein after the incidents — and such scenarios were previously considered very difficult to prosecute.

At the February trial, jurors found Weinstein not guilty of the counts of predatory sexual assault, which would have acknowledged actress Annabella Sciorra’s allegation that he raped her in her apartment in late 1993 or early 1994.

On Friday, Illuzzi-Orbon stated in a memo to the judge that it is “totally appropriate in this case to communicate to a wider audience that sexual assault, even if perpetrated upon an acquaintance or in a professional setting, is a serious offense worthy of a lengthy prison sentence.”

Illuzzi-Orbon cited three dozen allegations of sex crimes and other forms of abuse dating to the 1970s, which she argued “establish that throughout his entire adult professional life, defendant has displayed a staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity.”

Weinstein’s attorneys, meanwhile, argued for the minimum sentence of five years, saying he has already been subject to enough suffering. “Mr. Weinstein cannot walk outside without being heckled, he has lost his means to earn a living, simply put, his fall from grace has been historic, perhaps unmatched in the age of social media,” his team of Damon Cheronis, Donna Rotunno and Arthur Aidala wrote in a letter to Justice James Burke on Monday.

At the trial, Weinstein was shamed by witnesses’ accounts of what they described as his abhorrent hygiene and deformed genitalia, the attorneys said. “Deserved or not, this is certainly a unique and extremely severe consequences that Mr. Weinstein had to endure, and in the age of social media and given his fame, virtually unrivaled when compared to any other defendant in the state of New York or nationally.”

Weinstein was free on a $2 million bail bond during the trial but had his bail revoked after the guilty verdict. At that point, he had spent no more than a few hours in custody for processing since his arrest in May 2018.

His spokesman said that after the verdict, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital jail ward and had heart surgery to have a stent implanted before he was taken to the Rikers Island jail complex. His team has alluded to various other health conditions, and he attended his trial with the aid of a walker, which was attributed to his back surgery weeks before the proceeding, though it was criticized by many as a stunt to elicit sympathy.