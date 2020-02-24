He was found not guilty of the most severe charge, predatory sexual assault, which would have acknowledged a pattern that included forcing sex on actress Annabella Sciorra in 1993 or 1994.
The top conviction count could yield up to 25 years in prison.
Weinstein’s lawyers argued at trial that all sexual activity with the accusers was consensual.
The jury of seven men and five women heard about three weeks of testimony in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan before beginning deliberations late Tuesday morning. They heard from six accusers: Mann, Haleyi, Sciorra and three others who were allowed as support witnesses. The prosecution brought a total of 28 witnesses, and the defense brought seven, including former friends of accusers who disputed their testimony.
The case is a landmark of the #MeToo movement, which has brought a flurry of sexual assault and harassment allegations against powerful men and prompted conversations about gender and misconduct in all walks of life. The movement was jump-started after the New York Times and New Yorker published allegations against Weinstein in late 2017.
Weinstein is also facing separate charges in Los Angeles.
