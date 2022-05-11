Henry Winkler gets book deal, memoir to come out in 2024

NEW YORK — Henry Winkler is busy as ever these days, but the actor is still making time to write a memoir.
“I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir, because it’s hard to remember what happened the day before yesterday. But here I go!” Winkler said in a statement,
Winkler has worked on several previous books, including “I’ve Never Met An Idiot On The River: Reflections on Family, Photography, and Fly-Fishing” and the children’s series “Here’s Hank” and “Alien Superstar,” for which he collaborated with Lin Oliver.
—-
This story corrects that Henry Winkler’s role in “Barry’’ is not the title character.