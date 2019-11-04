• Can openers need to be kept clean and rust-free.

• Always cook seafood thoroughly.

• Keep ALL foods containing eggs or dairy products refrigerated until you use them.

• Refrigerate all leftovers in covered containers.

• If in doubt, throw it out.

M.J.W. in Philadelphia

Dear Heloise: Want a new dessert to surprise your family? Break a cake into pieces and layer it with softened ice cream in a loaf pan, freeze and slice. You can drizzle a flavored liqueur over the slice. Try coffee-flavored liqueur over chocolate ice cream and angel food cake, or perhaps orange liqueur over vanilla ice cream and lemon cake.

Elaina in Connecticut

Dear Heloise: I had several leftover french fries, and I decided to reuse them the following morning at breakfast. I cut them up into small pieces, warmed them in a skillet, added some chopped-up onions, then some eggs and scrambled the whole bunch into a delicious breakfast.

Lorraine B., Roanoke

Dear Heloise: Did you know you can freeze buttermilk? I freeze buttermilk in muffin tins (each mold holds about ¼ cup). After they freeze solid, I remove them from the muffin tin and store in a plastic bag. When I need buttermilk for one of my recipes, I just take out the needed amount.

Mary Ann Y. in Hawaii

Dear Heloise: I bought fine china about the time I got married, and for years it was rarely used for anything except holidays. I finally decided that it was time I used it every day. So I do. My children don't want it; the pattern is not modern enough for them. I figured my husband and I can downsize our home, give away our everyday dishes and start using our best for us!

Gloria in Arizona

Gloria in Arizona: That’s a great idea, although some china needs to be hand-washed, which might lead to extra work. But go ahead and use all your pretty things. All too often we forget that we need to treat ourselves with as much care as we show our guests.

Dear Heloise: I had a boyfriend who wouldn't eat squash. I invited him for dinner one night and prepared a chicken dish that included a variety of vegetables. While eating, he remarked that he really enjoyed the dish. He said the cooked cucumbers were especially tasty. I replied: "That's zucchini. It's an Italian squash."

N.I.R. in New Mexico

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.

2019, King Features Syndicate

