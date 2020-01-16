A high-school literature teacher piped up.

“I was looking for you,” Taylor responded. “Your kind saved my life. I wouldn’t be up here doing this if it wasn’t for my AP literature teacher in high school.”

Taylor’s parents were public school teachers. So is his wife. And his two kids attend public school in Durham, N.C. Fed up with hearing government officials insist that teachers can only be paid a small wage, Taylor said, he wrote the song as a response and decided to donate $1 from every concert ticket he sells to the Durham Public Schools Foundation.

Touring life can be nomadic, but playing D.C. has become about as regular as it gets for Taylor and his band (even as members have rotated out like a revolving door, save for one constant: multi-instrumentalist Phil Cook). Since 2017, Hiss Golden Messenger has performed at the 9:30 Club a staggering seven times — a combination of headline shows and opening gigs in what Taylor affectionately called “one of our churches.” In that time, Taylor’s band has grown into a lively cosmic Americana act that has evoked the Grateful Dead, both implicitly and explicitly.

“Jesus Shot Me in the Head,” the only song of the night from 2010’s sparse breakthrough “Bad Debt,” put the focus on Taylor’s lyrics as the band conjured an ambient aura behind him. Soon, Taylor bent down to fiddle with his guitar pedals for a free-form noise jam, not unlike the Dead’s “Drums/Space” segment during concerts. Two songs later, the wah-wah guitar of “Lucia” quickly turned into a riff on the Dead’s “Franklin’s Tower” with Taylor adding the chorus to end the set. And when the band emerged for an encore, it launched into a full-on cover of “Brown-Eyed Women,” a song Taylor tackled for a 2016 compilation of Dead covers, “Day of the Dead.”