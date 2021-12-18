“He took off his clothes, his blue jeans and T-shirt, and I watch him shower in beautiful warm water,” she wrote. “I sat on the bed as he put on different clothes that I’d never seen before. First he put socks on, then boxer shorts. When he was through, he was wearing a gray three-piece business suit and a watch chain with a gold watch. He looked like a beautiful advertisement for the Wall Street Journal in The New Yorker and he was my friend with wide blue eyes.”