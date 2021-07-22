Her Volca table is a solid rectangle of alabaster, with a fissure of rose gold transecting the surface. A bar stool perches on polished rose gold legs, the leather seat enveloped in oil-rubbed bronze that’s been carved to look like the silhouette of molten rock. The Lava table perches a fold of bronze on a raw-edged chunk of marble, as if the molten rock had seized and stopped in mid flow.