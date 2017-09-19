

When it comes to home decor, side tables are often overlooked or left to the last minute, says interior stylist, author and blogger Kirsten Grove. Although they are an important addition to almost any room, people often don’t invest enough time and money in securing a piece that is eye-catching and practical.

Grove, who recently published her first book, “Simply Styling,” says that this is a mistake. Side tables can add subtle flair and style and serve as a perfect nesting place for living room or bedroom accessories. They are also easy to move and can make a great companion piece to a bed or couch.

She’s saved you the hassle of scouring the Internet by selecting 10 side tables at a variety of price points.



Anthropologie; Target

SPLURGE: Lacquered round side table ( anthropologie.com ), left. SAVE: International lux side table in satin gold ( target.com ).



1stdibs; Rove Concepts

SPLURGE: Ren side and accent table in natural ash wood ( 1stdibs.com ), left. SAVE: Jens end table ( roveconcepts.com ).



Design Within Reach; West Elm

SPLURGE: Small Polygon wire table in white ( dwr.com ), left. SAVE:Eric Trine double octahedron pedestal in white ( westelm.com ).



Design Within Reach; AllModern

SPLURGE: Saarinen side table in light walnut veneer with white base ( dwr.com ), left. SAVE: Chaslyn end table ( allmodern.com ).



Design Within Reach; CB2

SPLURGE: Jey table in black ( dwr.com ), left. SAVE: Ballam side table ( cb2.com ).