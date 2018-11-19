Botanical gardens have two types of greenhouses. The public one tends to be an ornate glass conservatory where visitors delight in the seasonal displays, tropical plants and the abrupt appearance of the beautifully grotesque corpse flower.

Behind the scenes, the working greenhouse is a much more utilitarian affair, typically a simple ridge-roofed structure with glass above, concrete below, row upon row of growing benches, and the noise of fans and boilers.

This is where the action is, where the bulk of a plant collection might be kept, where new plants are quarantined, and where all the mums of November and the poinsettias of December start out as baby plants in the spring.

In the cultivation of friendships, the backroom glasshouse is the place to be. This is particularly so in more-local horticultural institutions such as Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, Md. The 54-acre garden, known for its butterfly show, terraced gardens and lakeside trails, among other assets, is a beloved green oasis in suburban Maryland, drawing an estimated 400,000 visitors a year. Like most botanical gardens and parks these days, it functions on a tight budget and relies on a cadre of volunteers.

One of them is Joan O’Rourke, a vital figure at Brookside despite her advancing years. (She declined to give her age but pointed out that “I’m over 21.”) Regularly over the years, she could be counted on to help with the repetitive toil of creating new plants from seeds and cuttings. This was done in a working greenhouse on the secluded and elevated western edge of the property.

The new production greenhouse. (Adrian Higgins/The Washington Post)

It stood alongside a greenhouse that looked like a clear plastic Quonset hut. If O’Rourke arrived on a rainy day, she would be sure to pack her raincoat and gumboots. Both structures leaked freely.

In the mid-1990s, she founded Friends of Brookside Gardens and became a vocal advocate for Brookside and its staff, appearing before the planning board and the county council in Montgomery County to plead for funding. The capital budget called for a new production greenhouse, but after 10 years it was not materializing, and the leaky old ones just continued to function with outmoded and worn-out systems.

Finally, O’Rourke turned to Stephanie Oberle, Brookside’s director, and made an offer. “She said, ‘I’ll give you a million dollars if you promise to build a greenhouse before I die.’ ”

The donation jump-started the new greenhouse, which was completed this year at a cost of $3.3 million. Brookside technicians are still adding some of the environmental controls, in an effort to save costs, though it is already equipped with sophisticated ventilation and shading systems that are light-years beyond those of the old arched greenhouse.

I don’t know how much the gift has affected her savings, but I couldn’t find Joan O’Rourke on the Forbes list of the world’s billionaires. She moved to the D.C. area from Western Maryland and after college worked for C&P Telephone . Her husband, John, who died in 2010, was a manager at IBM. They were frugal and invested well. She drives a green Mercedes that is almost 20 years old and lives in a suburban house 10 minutes away, with three cats.

Her half-acre garden at home “is quite lovely,” she says, and houses her collection of camellias, tree peonies and other favored plants. But her home away from home, clearly, is Brookside, her family its corps of volunteers and staff.

I recently joined Oberle and O’Rourke for a tour of the new greenhouse, with its five bays and several discrete growing areas totaling 10,000 square feet under glass. It is bright, spacious and able to produce a variety of environments, depending on plant preferences. A large adjoining terrace allows greenhouse plants to be stored and hardened off before their public performance. A cistern captures up to 25,000 gallons of rainwater, which, as gardeners know, is better for plants than the treated stuff out of the tap.

“We have five displays in the conservatory every year,” Oberle said, “so we needed a greenhouse to produce short- and long-term crops to support those displays.”

The new house will allow the production of more plants and healthier plants, she said, because the cramped conditions of the older structures induced diseases and other problems. Oberle said the new greenhouse also was needed to increase the number of planted areas for public enjoyment and to expand Brookside’s programming. With the old houses, “we were at our growth capacity,” she said.

O’Rourke is just happy that the volunteers and staff at Brookside can leave their raincoats behind.

“They needed it desperately,” she said.

She still runs the annual plant sale in September, which will draw her to the greenhouse in the spring to start the plants. She also teaches gardening classes. “I’m growing plants for my program,” she said. “We always pot up something.”

Perhaps the most revealing aspect of O’Rourke’s donation is that it was for a feature that for all its importance is not part of the public face of Brookside Gardens.

“I think it’s very unusual for a donor to give for infrastructure behind the scenes that most visitors will never see,” Oberle said. “But Joan is a gardener.”

