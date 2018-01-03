

(The Washington Post)

THE CHALLENGE

Brenda Stewart is struggling to come up with an inviting and cohesive design plan for the 14-by-16-foot living-dining area of her Owings Mills, Md., townhouse. The open space gets lots of natural light, but Stewart needs help selecting stylish furniture and placing it strategically to make the most of the small space. She prefers light, soothing colors such as gray and blue and a transitional, modern or Swedish style.



(Leah L. Jones/For The Washington Post)

THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Carrie Miller suggests swapping the living- and dining-focused portions of the room to open up the design and create smoother transitions between areas. The reorientation allows the spaces for dining, lounging, watching TV and entertaining to function independently but also work together as a unit.



(Interior rendering by Rodney Co/3D Storm Studio/for The Washington Post)

MILLER’S SUGGESTIONS

Drapery panels soften the room and highlight the bay window. Add a bright, modern touch with a light, sleek, tulip-style dining table. The new dining chairs are functional but also bring color and sculptural interest to the space. Place the dining table and chairs by the bay window to make better use of the window seat. Dining chairs can be turned to face the sectional when additional seating is needed. Besides allowing the homeowner to put her feet up, a pair of leather ottomans act as tables or an alternative seating option. Moving the sofa to the opposite wall creates space for a sectional and orients the sofa in a way that makes the room feel inviting when people enter. Brighten and open up the space with wallpaper or paint. Try a soft gray with blue undertones, such as Gray Sky by Benjamin Moore.



(Courtesy of Carrie Miller)

Miller, with Lapis Ray Interior Design (lapisray.com), is based in Vienna, Va.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



(Brewster Wallcovering; Benjamin Moore)

SPLURGE: Summit blue triangle wallpaper ($119.98 per roll, brewsterwallcovering.com), left. SAVE: Benjamin Moore Regal Select interior paint in Gray Sky with eggshell finish (from $59.99 a gallon, store.benjamin­­­moore.com).



(Design Within Reach; Blu Dot)

SPLURGE: Eames molded plastic wire-base chairs in pale yellow with chrome base ($469 each, dwr.com), left. SAVE: Real Good chairs in navy ($179 each, bludot.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Drake two-piece right terminal chaise sectional in frost gray chenille tweed ($2,698, westelm.com); Birdie leather ottomans in Textured Moss ($149 each, grandinroad.com); Brookhaven console table ($239.99, wayfair.com); Docksta table in white ($179, ikea.com); Andalucía white and stainless-steel modern leather button-tufted bench ($236.99, overstock.com).

Accessories: Henri Matisse’s “Nu Bleu 4” framed print ($139.95, zgallerie.com); luxe faux-fur taupe leopard pillow ($39.95) and Shark Sadie shibori-printed pillow ($29.95), both from pier1.com; Frisco Mongolian sheepskin faux fur 20-by-20-inch pillows in ink ($41 for two, themine.com ); Gira floor lamp in nickel ($149, article.com); painted check convertible unlined drapery panels in citrine ($239 per pair, loomdecor.com); Rippled Gold 16-by-16-inch throw pillow ($29.99, society6.com).

More from House Calls:

Follow us on Pinterest.

See answers to frequently asked questions about House Calls here

Tell us about your own design challenge here

See past room makeovers by local designers here