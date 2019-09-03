

THE CHALLENGE

Annie and Greg Sullivan love the sunny, 15-by-21-foot great room in their Vienna, Va. home, but now that their youngest child has left for college, they want to replace their dated and mismatched furniture. They love light colors and need help choosing pieces that won’t look too small in the open space with vaulted ceilings. They use the room for entertaining and relaxing.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Susan Jamieson suggests larger sofas and chairs appropriate for the space and positions them away from the wall to create a more intimate design suitable for conversation. She chooses a color palette that will complement the natural stone fireplace (not shown).



JAMIESON'S SUGGESTIONS

Paint the walls and the vaulted ceiling a light gray blue, such as Misty from Sherwin-Williams, to bring out the colors in the stone fireplace (not shown). Using the same color on the ceiling will make the cavernous space feel cozier. A darker color on the window trim, such as Peppercorn from Sherwin-Williams, will highlight the view.Mirrors should reflect a focal point. Move the mirror to the opposite wall, in the dining portion of the room, to reflect the fireplace (not shown). Hang drapery at least six inches above the trim to give the windows more height. Different but complementary area rugs define the seating and dining areas within the space. A large room with large walls needs large art. Landscapes and nature-themed pieces will reflect the homeowner’s love of the outdoors.



Jamieson, with Bridget Beari Designs (804-321-4747, bridgetbearidesigns.com), is based in Richmond.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



SPLURGE: Hayward three-seat rolled arm sofas in Tahoe blizzard ($1,899 each, crateandbarrel.com), left. SAVE: Wright sofas in Tina oyster ($702.78 each, wayfair.com).

SPLURGE: Casa Florentina Verona chandelier ($799, ballarddesigns.com), left. SAVE: Salento six-light Persian white chandelier ($390, bellacor.com)

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Naumann armchair in blue ($179.99, wayfair.com); Cairona tufted textile 34-inch shelved ottoman table with beige top and natural wood ($232.64, overstock.com).

Accessories: Caffey 9-by-12-foot cerulean blue/taupe area rug ($174.08) and jute handwoven 9-by-12-foot area rug in tan ($321.99), both from wayfair.com; Xavier block-print-inspired pillow covers ($59.50 each) and palm leaf shadow box art in white ($199), both from potterybarn.com; Malta 95-inch rod pocket/back tab window curtain panels in parchment ($69.99 each) and 48-inch to 88-inch adjustable window curtain rods in Venetian bronze ($44.99 each), both from bedbathandbeyond.com; “Sea Heron” 34-by-34-inch framed print ($399, ballarddesigns.com); “Ambleside, 1786” 34-by-46-inch framed print ($292, gallerydirect.com); Signature Design by Ashley Saffi L100074 table lamp ($115.49, hayneedle.com).

See past room makeovers at washingtonpost.com/housecalls. Tell us about your design challenge. Send photos, room dimensions and contact information to makeover@washpost.com.

