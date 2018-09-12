

THE CHALLENGE

Carol Mason, a recent retiree, wants to update the 15-by-18-foot living room of her Annapolis home. She doesn’t use the space for entertaining, but it doubles as the entryway to the home, so she wants it to be welcoming and also comfortable for relaxing and watching television. The front door, as well as the fireplace and somewhat open floor plan, make furniture selection and placement challenging. She plans to keep the Shaker-style recliner but wants to remove the sectional, which is too large for the space.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Jessica Granda Bonness replaces the sectional with a smaller sofa that will better fit the scale of the room, and goes with a midcentury modern style that complements the existing furniture and fits Mason’s tastes. She brings in colorful accents in shades inspired by Mason’s garden.



BONNESS'S SUGGESTIONS

A low media console will allow the television to sit at the right height for comfortable viewing and won’t overwhelm the space. Curtain panels add texture and a bit of color next to the neutral chair, and provide window coverage for privacy and light control. The existing chair, with a floor lamp next to it, is the perfect reading spot. To maximize floor space, there is no table next to it. But its wide, flat arms can hold a drink or book. To add color, consider painting the other walls a soft cool blue, such as Benjamin Moore’s Colorado Gray. The dark gray surrounding the fireplace (not shown) is a great accent. Replace the sectional with a comfortable love seat that is more appropriately sized for the space. Two ottomans add color and can be pulled out when guests come over to provide extra seating. Choose durable fabrics for upholstered pieces. They are easy to clean and stand up to wear and tear.



Bonness, with JGB Interiors ­(202-997-6203, jgbinteriors.com), is based in the District.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Round storage ottomans in canvas rust Sunbrella ($386 each, ballarddesigns.com), left. SAVE: Round upholstered ottomans in orange pumpkin with espresso leg finish ($99.99 each, amazon.com).



SPLURGE: Bridge 6-by-9-foot area rug ($899, roomandboard.com), left. SAVE: Adum high-pile ­5’7”-by-7’10” area rug in dark blue ($89.99, ikea.com)

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Kinley media cabinet in walnut and natural steel ($1,999) and Jasper 60-inch love seat in Tepic haze ($1,199), both from roomandboard.com; Catch small coffee table in natural leather ($575, industrywest.com).

Accessories: Scoreboard vertical hanger ($250, industrywest.com); Reid blue curtain panels ($79.95-$99.95 each, crateandbarrel.com); Pilea sharing indoor tabletop plant in six-inch black ceramic planter with plant stand ($54.99, amazon.com); Tracie Andrews framed ­20-by-20-inch prints, one each of Statua, Alaya, Orion and Alto ($99 each, target.com); Great Jones floor lamp ($599, schoolhouse.com).

