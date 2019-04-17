

(The Washington Post)

THE CHALLENGE

Kathy Simpson wants to update the 13-by-13-foot living room of her Annandale, Va., home, but she needs help creating a cohesive design and coordinating colors with the adjacent dining area and kitchen, which are open to the living area. She plans to get rid of the piano and wants to brighten the space, which will be used for conversation and entertaining. She is considering replacing the French doors with sliding glass panels.



(Leah L. Jones/For The Washington Post)

THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Annie Elliott brightens the space with paint and bold accent colors to create a more inviting conversation area, and adds a bar cart and end tables with room to store small items and linens from the adjacent dining room.



(Interior rendering by Richman Studio/for The Washington Post)

ELLIOTT'S SUGGESTIONS

Remove the chair rail to give the room a more cohesive feel. Brighten the space with a warm off-white paint color. Try Linen White from Benjamin Moore on the walls and Simply White on the trim. Use wallpaper to create an accent wall to define the space and provide a focal point in the open floor plan. Update the design and add texture by swapping a natural fiber seagrass area rug for the existing Oriental rug. Curtain panels in a vibrant shade of green make the room feel cozy and give it a finished look. Two chairs upholstered in a neutral tone-on-tone animal print are a fun and unexpected accent. Keep the lovely French doors, as well as the existing coffee table and settee, and incorporate them in the new design to leave room in the budget for other high-impact items.



(Courtesy of Annie Elliott)

Elliott, with Bossy Color (bossycolor.com, 202-265-0443), is based in the District.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



(Sisal Rugs; Rugs USA)

SPLURGE: Tides 11-by-12-foot wool area rug in Conch with a narrow cotton border in Butter Rum ($1,524.60, sisalrugs.com), left. SAVE: Maui seagrass 9-by-12-foot area rug with border ($461, rugsusa.com).



(Circa Lighting; Shades of Light)

SPLURGE: Square balustrade table lamps in gilded iron finish with natural paper shade ($419 each, circalighting.com), left. SAVE: Metallic prism table lamps in gold ($249 each, shadesoflight.com)

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Paidge 86.5-inch sofa in regal blue linen weave and poly-fill ($1,499, westelm.com); Lorraine end tables in rustic brown ($599 each, potterybarn.com); tripod iron side table in gold ($179, wisteria.com); Jill bar cart in antique gold ($499) and Leyland armless chairs in Cheetah Taupe Sunbrella Performance fabric and black finish ($1,034 each), both from ballarddesigns.com.

Accessories: Ezria green linen 48-by-96-inch curtain panels ($139.95 each) and CB brushed brass curtain hardware ($16.95 to $89.95), both from crateandbarrel.com; stripe velvet jacquard pillow covers in green ($149 each, williams-sonoma.com); Chinoiserie Chic hot pink pillows ($96 each, shopsocietysocial.com); gold crossed 28-by-42-inch etched glass mirror ($249.99, lampsplus.com); country club adjustable floor lamp in natural brass ($263, shadesoflight.com).

Materials: Thibaut’s Peacock Garden wallpaper in multicolor ($102 per roll, designerwallpapers.co.uk).

